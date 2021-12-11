Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $419.22 Million

Equities analysts expect that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will report $419.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Angi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $407.88 million to $442.20 million. Angi posted sales of $359.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.16 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANGI. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $102,215.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $110,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,133 shares of company stock valued at $459,316. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,604,000 after buying an additional 831,977 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its stake in Angi by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,133,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,003,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Angi by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,453,000 after purchasing an additional 94,340 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC raised its stake in Angi by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 2,690,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after purchasing an additional 124,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Angi by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,579 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,334. Angi has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

