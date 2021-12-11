Apollon Limassol Price Hits $2.01 on Top Exchanges (APL)

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 11th. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $503,956.10 and $91,439.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be bought for $2.01 or 0.00004148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.71 or 0.00170988 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003084 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00022992 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.14 or 0.00527452 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00060821 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007233 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Apollon Limassol

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,179 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

