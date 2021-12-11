AppCoins (APPC) Price Down 20.2% This Week

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $16.14 million and approximately $269,413.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0660 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00039320 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.22 or 0.00207215 BTC.

AppCoins Coin Profile

AppCoins (APPC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,337,064 coins and its circulating supply is 244,337,063 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

