Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.240-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $95 million-$95.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.99 million.Appian also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.750-$-0.730 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.42. The company had a trading volume of 802,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,941. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.86 and a beta of 1.78. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. Appian’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Appian will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APPN. Truist upgraded shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Appian from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.86.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $490,342.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Devine acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $26,476.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Appian stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.22% of Appian worth $14,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

