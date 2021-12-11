Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,956 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $179.45 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $179.63. The company has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.96.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

