Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.5% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,141 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $179.45 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $179.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

