Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops gene therapy products for inherited orphan ophthalmology diseases. Its lead product candidates in the preclinical stage include treatments for X-linked retinoschisis, Achromatopsia, and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which are diseases of the eye caused by mutations in single genes. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Alachua, Florida. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGTC. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $9.67.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 19,101 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 327,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 197,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 112.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 49,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 25,998 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 31.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 70,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

