Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMBP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a market perform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.51.

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,265,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $579,000. Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,161,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,840,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

