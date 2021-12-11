Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives $94.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARNA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

ARNA traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.94. 824,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,680. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.37. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.19 EPS for the current year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.