Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACRE. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.08.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 61.95% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 13.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 19,518 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 673,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 472,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

