Argon Market Capitalization Reaches $1.88 Million (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Argon has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $299,248.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can currently be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Argon has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00056867 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.72 or 0.08141222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00081950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,882.41 or 0.99696986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00056574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,916,665 coins and its circulating supply is 71,168,668 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

