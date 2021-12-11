ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 16,200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 220,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $96.17 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $159.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.15.

