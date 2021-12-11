Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $41,000 Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $222,000.

MDYV stock opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.64. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

