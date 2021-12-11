Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 192 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,908,000 after buying an additional 30,797 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 745,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,241,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,974,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRI. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $120.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.01. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $78.04 and a 12-month high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.54%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.