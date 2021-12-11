Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,340,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 102,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP opened at $31.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.39. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

