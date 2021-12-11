Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chemours were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 6,486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

In related news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $2,991,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Chemours stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.48.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

