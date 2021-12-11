Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.32. The firm has a market cap of $296.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

