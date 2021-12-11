Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AIP. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AIP opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. Arteris has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $27.57.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. As a group, analysts expect that Arteris will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

