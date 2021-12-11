Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Trading 4.4% Higher

Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP)’s share price traded up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.04 and last traded at $26.04. 863 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 213,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arteris Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

