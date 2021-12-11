Arweave Price Hits $41.32 (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Arweave has a total market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $27.08 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $41.32 or 0.00085011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00012882 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

