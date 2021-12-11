Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.960-$-0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $371 million-$372 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.75 million.Asana also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.270 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Asana from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Shares of ASAN stock traded down $5.89 on Friday, reaching $67.91. 5,063,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,260,600. Asana has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.57.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.69, for a total value of $2,353,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 13,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,767,648 shares of company stock valued at $153,734,782 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $13,494,854. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Asana stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 621.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877,373 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Asana worth $63,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

