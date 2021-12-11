Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group to $249.25 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial upgraded Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $172.45 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $135.60 and a twelve month high of $230.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.34.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,940,000 after buying an additional 14,385 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 86.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 12,817 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $383,000.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

