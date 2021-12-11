ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KGI Securities downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASE Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.55.

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.03. ASE Technology has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $9.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 457.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,875,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025,689 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704,367 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,947,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,926,000 after acquiring an additional 182,169 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,651,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,661,000 after acquiring an additional 419,030 shares during the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

