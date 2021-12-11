Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported earnings of ($16.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($45.70) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AHT opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,029.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,121,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,832,000 after buying an additional 11,959,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 123.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,744,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,754,000 after buying an additional 3,725,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3,669.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after buying an additional 1,871,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 336.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after buying an additional 1,666,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4,614.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 924,120 shares during the last quarter.

Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

