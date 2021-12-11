Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $114.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.47. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

