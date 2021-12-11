Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 52.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 130,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 44,677 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Gray Television by 13.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new position in Gray Television during the second quarter worth about $2,506,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Gray Television by 289.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Gray Television during the second quarter worth about $212,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GTN opened at $21.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

