Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 213,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469,827 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 251,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 156,739 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 435.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 73,775 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 280,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 185,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 45,232 shares in the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNCE. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $15,922,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNCE opened at $7.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $367.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

