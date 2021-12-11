Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,057,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,976,000 after purchasing an additional 471,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,013,000 after purchasing an additional 228,044 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 163,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,185,000 after purchasing an additional 150,062 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,978,000 after purchasing an additional 67,971 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,669 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $159,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $60,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,736 shares of company stock valued at $350,066 in the last three months. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $189.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

