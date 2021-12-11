Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,154 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.05% of Gentherm worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 4.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 5.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 5.7% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 392.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $82.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.32. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.25 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THRM shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

