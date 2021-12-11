Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,627 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,337,426,000 after purchasing an additional 92,565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,893,000 after purchasing an additional 249,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,180,000 after purchasing an additional 58,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,134,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,937,000 after purchasing an additional 72,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PWR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PWR opened at $114.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.39 and its 200-day moving average is $104.47.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

