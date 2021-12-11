Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 3,146 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 13.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 852.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 81.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Incyte by 38.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

INCY opened at $65.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.04. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $101.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.30.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

