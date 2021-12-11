Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 8,689 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,689 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.20% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 867,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,745,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 101,760.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

HCCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $32.35 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average is $30.36.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.94 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

