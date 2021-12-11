Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Gentherm worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Gentherm by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Gentherm by 5.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,609,000 after buying an additional 63,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,295,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm stock opened at $82.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.32. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $173,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THRM. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.