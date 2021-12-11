Associated Capital Group, Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $19,904.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 24th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 4,239 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $116,699.67.

On Monday, November 22nd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,546 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $247,321.24.

On Friday, November 19th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 7,244 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $208,337.44.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 351 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $9,620.91.

On Monday, November 15th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,887 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $108,097.47.

On Friday, November 12th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,936 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $163,240.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 6,760 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $184,750.80.

On Monday, November 8th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,481 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $147,329.28.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 2,500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $68,275.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,472 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $39,155.20.

Shares of AC opened at $39.00 on Friday. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The company has a market cap of $860.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.90.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 591.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 24.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.