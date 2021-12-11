ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Receives $5.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.53.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATIP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CJS Securities lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSE ATIP opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $13.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

In related news, Chairman John L. Larsen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth $64,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

