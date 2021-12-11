Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Atkore also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.200-$10.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ATKR traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.25. 515,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,833. Atkore has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $118.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.44.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.24% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

ATKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $705,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $34,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atkore stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3,104.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Atkore worth $21,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

