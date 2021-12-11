Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after buying an additional 13,338,202 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $989,563,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $588,283,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after buying an additional 1,746,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $193,631,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $155.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.31 and a 200 day moving average of $141.62. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $155.80. The firm has a market cap of $376.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total transaction of $2,221,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

