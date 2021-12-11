Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KO opened at $56.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $243.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.06.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

