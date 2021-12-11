Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $638,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its stake in Facebook by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in Facebook by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,399,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 10.7% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Facebook by 12.8% during the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 139,948 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,682,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

NASDAQ FB opened at $329.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $330.52 and a 200-day moving average of $345.12. The stock has a market cap of $917.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $40,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total transaction of $29,097,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500,188 shares of company stock worth $511,637,776. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

