Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,577,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,162,000 after buying an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $114.23 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

