Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,918,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPTL opened at $42.36 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $45.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.