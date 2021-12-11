Atlas Private Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Atlas Private Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 70,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 16,087 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 71.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 82,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.40.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $154.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.19. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.12 and a 52-week high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

