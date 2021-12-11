AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will post sales of $72.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.00 million and the lowest is $71.10 million. AtriCure reported sales of $57.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year sales of $273.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.20 million to $275.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $326.17 million, with estimates ranging from $314.95 million to $341.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. The business had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

ATRC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.11.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $214,598.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 21,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,619,879.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,205 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1,351.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in AtriCure by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,256. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 1.14. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $89.18.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

