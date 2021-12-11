AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Lessened by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,735 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in AT&T were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 8.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,793,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,438,000 after acquiring an additional 134,867 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in AT&T by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 16,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 188,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $2,964,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 13.7% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.36.

Shares of T opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.05. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.08 billion, a PE ratio of 190.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

