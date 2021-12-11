August J. Troendle Sells 18,520 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,520 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total value of $3,922,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Medpace stock opened at $204.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.90. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.74 and a 52 week high of $231.00.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 602.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,433,000 after purchasing an additional 980,774 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 460,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,342,000 after purchasing an additional 249,531 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,773,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,975,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 72,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.