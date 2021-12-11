Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.1% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 76.4% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 53.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 123,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.57.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $236.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.31 and a fifty-two week high of $241.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.45.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total transaction of $3,497,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $15,972,182. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

