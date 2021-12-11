AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $2,210.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price upped by Stephens from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AZO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut AutoZone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,922.24.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,003.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,817.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,642.66. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,111.71 and a 1 year high of $2,028.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 97.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,539 shares of company stock worth $33,163,544 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,732,000 after acquiring an additional 444,581 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,344,000 after acquiring an additional 44,384 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,570,000 after acquiring an additional 33,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,026,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in AutoZone by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,475,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

