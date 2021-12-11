Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Mizuho

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Avangrid from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $55.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.32.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.37%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter worth $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avangrid by 78.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

