Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,491 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $113.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $47.94 and a one year high of $128.81. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on NUE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.42.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

