Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $677,000 Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,822,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,953,000 after purchasing an additional 134,103 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,990 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at about $99,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SLF opened at $54.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average is $53.08. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $57.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

